PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study regarding a fungus causing outbreaks in at least 28 states, the Oregon Health Authority confirms a single outbreak in Oregon that resulted in three cases to date.

A spokesperson for OHA told KOIN 6 News on Wednesday there was a single outbreak of Candida auris at an Oregon health care facility that was contained to three cases. Meanwhile, the spokesperson told KOIN 6 News there had been an additional case at an Oregon health care facility in a patient who was an out-of-state resident, and that no spread had been detected.

The fungal pathogen Candida auris, or C. auris, “is often multidrug-resistant,” according to OHA, meaning it is resistant to antifungal drugs commonly used to treat infections related to Candida.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study earlier this week revealing the fungus Candida auris had “spread at an alarming rate” since 2020 after being first detected in the U.S. in 2016.

“Oregon Health Authority is concerned about C. auris and other healthcare-associated infections as they can cause significant illnesses and deaths, particularly among immunocompromised, elderly and other at-risk populations,” spokesperson Jonathan Modie said in a statement. ” It is important that health care providers and laboratories quickly identify C. auris to mitigate spread in health care facilities.”

The state’s health care agency has its Healthcare-Associated Infections Program, which is located within the Public Health Division’s Acute and Communicable Disease Prevention Section, responding to cases of Candida auris and “other organisms of high concern,” according to Modie.