PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced a $25 million partnership with Coordinated Care Organizations on Thursday that will expand youth behavioral health services across the state.

The governor said the partnership comes after CCOs — a network of health care providers who serve people enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan — made record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oregon needs more treatment options to help young people in our state who are struggling with serious behavioral health issues,” Kotek said. “The state and CCOs developed a plan to reinvest surplus Medicaid dollars into Oregon communities, and this partnership will support youth behavioral health projects that we desperately need.”

The funds will go towards four projects that the governor says will meet the greatest need across the state — including $13.2 million for the Trillium Family Services Project in the Portland area to expand psychiatric residential treatment bed capacity.

Additionally, $2.3 million will go to the Looking Glass Project in Lane County and $2 million will go to the Community Counseling Solutions Project in Morrow County for more psychiatric residential treatment bed capacity.

“At the request of the Governor, CCO’s quickly came together and agreed to make a collective $25 million dollar behavioral health investment for the benefit of all CCO members including a project in Eastern Oregon with Community Counseling Solutions,” Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization CEO Sean Jessup said. “We are excited to see the positive impact that these investments will make in our state.”

Douglas County’s Adapt Project will also receive $7.5 million to support a campus that will provide treatment beds.

“Adapt has developed plans for a Recovery Campus and with the generous support of the CCOs, under Governor Kotek’s leadership, we now have the funding to move forward on construction,” said Dr. Greg Brigham, CEO of Adapt Integrated Health Care. “The Recovery Campus, located on 40 acres just east of Roseburg, will replace antiquated facilities and more than triple usable residential capacity from 40 beds to approximately 118 beds. This resource will result in access to life saving care for those who need it, when they need it.”

Oregon Health Authority Behavioral Health Director Ebony Clarke commended CCOs for the investment, noting the funding will help address behavioral health issues amid the state’s drug crisis.

“These investments will help spur and close projects that will propel the state forward in closing key program gaps that have been exacerbated by fentanyl in recent years. I look forward to this partnership making a real difference in Oregon communities,” Clarke said.