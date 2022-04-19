PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and growing demand for plasma-derived therapies have created the need to make life-saving medicines.

Plasma is a straw-colored liquid that carries red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. It helps to maintain a steady level of blood pressure, supports the immune system and delivers critical nutrients to cells.

It can be used to treat diseases such as immunodeficiency, respiratory disease and neurological disorders.



Unlike blood donations, awareness of plasma donations is low even though tens of thousands of people depend on them to make the medicines they need to survive and improve their quality of life. Plasma centers are essential and have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, with increased safety protocols and social distancing.



Dr. Jennifer Hanes, Division Medical Director of CSL Plasma and Megan Ryan, an advocate living with a primary immunodeficiency disease called common variable immune deficiency (CVID) who depends on plasma-derived therapies for ongoing treatment, joined AM Extra to share more.

More information can be found at csl.com.