VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County Public health officials announced Monday that they are investigating a confirmed case of monkeypox in a local resident.

Officials say the case was found in a Clark County man with no recent travel history and that the man is isolating at home. Clark County Public Health is working with the man to identify people who were in close contact with him while he was contagious. They say individuals that were possibly exposed will be notified and vaccines will be facilitated for close contacts.

The vaccine may prevent infection or reduce symptoms of infection and is currently only recommended for close contacts who have not developed an infection, according to officials.

“While we have identified the first case of monkeypox in Clark County, the risk to the public remains very low,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “Anyone can get monkeypox. But unlike COVID-19, monkeypox virus does not spread easily between people.”

Clark County Public Health says that monkeypox is spread through close contact with an infected person who has symptoms. Brief interactions that do not involve physical contact are not high risk. The virus can spread through:

Direct contact with rash, scabs or body fluids of an infected person

Respiratory droplets (saliva) during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact with an infected person

Contact with bedding, clothing or other objects that have been contaminated by body fluids or sores of an infected person

Health officials say symptoms will usually begin between seven to 14 days after exposure. For more information about the monkeypox virus, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the Washington State Department of Health.