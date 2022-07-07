PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With three presumptive monkeypox cases reported in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority is providing an update Thursday on how officials are preparing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. Dr. Tim Menza, medical director for the HIV, STD and TB Section at the OHA Public Health Division, is set to speak.

During the press conference, Dr. Menza and other health officials will address the cases reported in Oregon along with its vaccine supply.

On Friday, Lane County reported two probable monkeypox cases, making them the second and third presumptive cases reported in Oregon. A spokesperson for the county’s health department said an epidemiological link between the first and second case reported in the county had not been established.

Health officials reported the first case of monkeypox in Oregon nearly two weeks prior on June 16.

Officials note that the monkeypox virus is rare but potentially serious and typically includes flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash. Most infections last between two to four weeks.