Fire at an old Kmart building in NE Portland (ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke is causing “unhealthy” air quality around the greater Portland area Wednesday as a pair of large fires, one at a former Kmart building in Northeast Portland and another the Nippon Dynawave Packaging paper mill in Longview, continue to smolder.

Government officials recommend staying inside or wearing a mask to avoid breathing in any of the potentially harmful smoke particles floating around the area. While people may have piles of old masks collecting dust in their homes from the pandemic, officials with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon Health Authority warn that not all pandemic-related masks can protect against minute pieces of crud found in smoke.

“Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke,” local health officials say. “N95 or P100 respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn.”

People seeking protection from smoke are encouraged to wear a NIOSH-approved respirator with an N, R or P next to the number 95, 99 or 100. Be advised that these respirators don’t work for children as they do not come in children’s sizes. People with preexisting heart or lung conditions should consult their doctor before wearing a respirator.

The Center for Disease Control recommends the following NIOSH-approved masks:

N95 – Filters at least 95% of airborne particles. Not resistant to oil.

Surgical N95 – A NIOSH-approved N95 respirator that has also been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a surgical mask.

N99 – Filters at least 99% of airborne particles. Not resistant to oil.

N100 – Filters at least 99.97% of airborne particles. Not resistant to oil.

R95 – Filters at least 95% of airborne particles. Somewhat resistant to oil.

P95 – Filters at least 95% of airborne particles. Strongly resistant to oil.

P99 – Filters at least 99% of airborne particles. Strongly resistant to oil.

P100 – Filters at least 99.97% of airborne particles. Strongly resistant to oil.