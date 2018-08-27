Heart transplants on hold over OHSU staff shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heart transplant program at OHSU will be inactive for 2 weeks as officials work to rectify a staff shortage.

During this period, OHSU officials said they won’t evaluate any new patients for transplant, accept donor hearts or perform heart transplants surgeries for people on their wait list.

They made this “difficult decision” after one specialist left and 2 others are planning to leave.

Though they plan to be inactive for 14 days, “OHSU will immediately inform patients and the community” if a longer period of time is needed.

“We know this situation is deeply unsettling to our patients and their families, and our clinicians and patient relations staff are working closely with them to ensure questions are answered and concerns addressed,” OHSU officials said in a statement.

The OHSU heart transplant program — established in 1985 — is the only such program in the state of Oregon.