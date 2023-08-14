PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With triple-digit temperatures expected over the next few days, Clackamas County officials are reminding the public how to prepare for hot weather and avoid heat-related sickness.

During heat, it’s important to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and avoiding alcohol and sugary drinks. Officials also said to avoid high-energy activities and outdoor work, if possible.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can both occur during periods of hot temperatures so knowing the warning signs is essential.

Heat cramps, headaches, fatigue, and excessive sweating are all common symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Heat stroke is extremely dangerous and can be identified by red, hot and dry skin and no sweating, strong and rapid pulse and extremely high body temperature. If experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, Clackamas County said to call 911.

If staying at home is too hot, here is a list of cooling shelters in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Pets also require an extra level of care during heat waves. Clackamas County recommends providing plenty of water and shade and never leaving pets in a car.