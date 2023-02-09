PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In Oregon, health care settings like doctors’ offices and hospitals are the only places still under a mask mandate — but that may change soon.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority’s Dr. Dean Sidelinger said hospitalizations are expected to continue trending downward. Among Oregonians 18 and older, 86.6% received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 24.5% have also gotten a booster.

“If these trends continue, we anticipate being able to safely lift the healthcare masking requirements over the coming months,” Sidelinger said.

Overall, respiratory virus hospitalizations have declined significantly.

Sidelinger said RSV activity has significantly dropped since its peak in November 2022. He also said influenza activity is expected to decline following a recent slight increase in cases.

“We are now well into the new year, with spring rapidly approaching, and I’m happy to report there’s reason for optimism in the months ahead,” Sidelinger said during a media briefing Thursday morning.

However, Sidelinger said any change to the mask mandate must be made carefully, noting that Oregon is still operating under a state of emergency that gives the state’s health care system flexibility for patients.

“Members of our health care workforce have been on the front lines of Oregon’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic throughout this public health emergency,” he said. “They have weathered Delta and Omicron surges. They, and people in their care, needed the added protection of masks.”

As these trends continue through February, Sidelinger said OHA is seeing “more positive changes that speak to the normalization – and manageability – of COVID-19 in our lives.”