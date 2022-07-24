PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures expected to hit the triple-digits this coming week, it’s important to stay hydrated regardless if you’re inside or outside.

People should drink enough fluids to not only beat the heat, but also to prevent heat illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials with the CDC shared some tips about drinking enough water:

Drink water throughout the day and before feeling thirsty

If working in the heat, drink 1 cup, or 8 ounces, of water every 15-20 minutes — about 0.75 to 1 quart of water every hour

However, avoid drinking too much water — defined as 48 ounces or 1.5 quarts per hour — which can cause a medical emergency

Health officials say to couple cold water with salty snacks or drinking a sports drink for those who find themselves sweating or need to be outside. But, people should not take salt tablets.

What to avoid drinking when dehydrated:

Energy drinks: The high caffeine levels can be risky when your body is already strained by the heat.

Alcohol: It can cause dehydration.

Health officials say that the amount of caffeine in tea, coffee and soft drinks likely won’t impact hydration unlike an energy drink.