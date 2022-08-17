PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kids heading back to school often help usher in cold and flu season with lots of new germs in close quarters. That’s why the whole family can benefit from a healthy immune system.

Doctors are finding it’s much more complex than just getting enough sleep or taking so-called “immune boosting” supplements.

Turns out, with the right foods you can help train your immune system to work better — almost like you’d train at the gym. KOIN’s Emily Burris talked with nutritional medicine expert Dr. Jeffrey Bland about how important your digestive health can be in keeping you healthy.