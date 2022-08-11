PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are expected to rise again in Portland, making for the fourth heat wave this year, so now is a good time to be on the lookout for health issues that can arise, like dehydration.

Doctors at Oregon Health and Science University say during these hot days it is crucial to know your body, your limits and when you need to slow down. But they say it’s equally as important to keep an eye on those who cannot help themselves.

Doctor Sean Robinson with OHSU says, thankfully, they have not seen an uptick in heat illness cases. He says the moment you should seek medical attention is when you cannot re-hydrate, become nauseous or are unable to hold anything down.

“When we get into really significant situations it’s probably when you don’t know yourself you’re in big trouble because the way you’re thinking goes haywire and your brain starts to shut down and that can be signs of heat stroke which would be very very serious and obviously other people would notice that.”

Doctor Robinson says the best way to test for dehydration is to pinch the skin on your wrist. If the skin is slow to return to its normal state, this could be a sign of dehydration. That’s how they test in the hospital.