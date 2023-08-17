PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Registration is open for the 2023 Team Hope Walk Run and Ride in Portland, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

The family-friendly walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 in Laurelhurst Park — featuring food, a kid’s corner, face painting and a magician.

Proceeds from the event will go towards research trials and support groups for people with the disease and their caregivers.

The brain disorder combines symptoms of ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, Event Chair Chelsea Roberts said, adding, “it’s a very sad and hard disease so any support we receive is very much appreciated.”

“I’m so grateful to be part of the Team Hope walk this year in Portland because this cause is near and dear to my heart,” Roberts explained. “My mother died from the disease, my brother and sister both have the genetic markers for it so, it is my lifelong mission to find a victory over Huntington’s Disease.”