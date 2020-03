PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The spread of the coronavirus is a cause for concern for those who regularly interact with the public. KOIN 6 News spoke with a rideshare driver who said he's taking extra precautions to keep himself and his passengers healthy.

Lane Jensen can be found picking up passengers in the metro area six days a week. The driver said he's taking disinfecting wipes and wiping down his car after every ride. He said that since his car is his office, it's important to keep it sanitized.