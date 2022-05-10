PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State inspectors have found a series of lapses at the Oregon State Hospital’s campus in Junction City, including failures to take steps to protect patients from physical harm.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the inquiry began last year when a Junction City patient walked away from an outing late and remained at large for several weeks. Its scope grew as inspectors identified other problems.

The resulting report puts the satellite campus in danger of losing its Medicare and Medicaid certification, which would cost the state hospital millions.

The hospital has until Sunday to submit its plan for correcting the issues. In statements, Oregon State Hospital Superintendent Dolly Matteucci and Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen pledged to address the findings.