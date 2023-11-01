PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More Kaiser Permanente employees are picketing Wednesday as imaging workers begin striking.

If you have an imaging appointment with Kaiser Permanente like an MRI, X-ray or sonogram, that appointment could be pushed or even canceled as the strike is now underway and runs through Nov. 18.

More than 600 Kaiser Permanente imaging workers are striking and the union representing them say they are striking because of unfair labor practices.

The next bargaining session between the imaging union and Kaiser Permanente is later today.

This is far from the only Kaiser Permanente strike we’ve seen this year. Kaiser pharmacy workers have been striking for a month and in September more than 75,000 Kaiser employees went on strike nationwide in the largest health care strike in American History.