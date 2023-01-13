PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hospital workers in Oregon and Southwest Washington are picketing outside of the Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Friday afternoon.

The protest is in response to the regional staffing crisis that the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals union says is caused by Kaiser Permanente’s long-term issues with recruiting qualified employees.

Kaiser Permanente sent KOIN 6 News a statement in response to Friday’s protest, which will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In the statement, the nonprofit healthcare provider said that it is working to resolve the staffing issues, which are stressed by a spike in respiratory illnesses.

“We are incredibly grateful for our nurses and frontline workforce and appreciate the challenges they have experienced over the unprecedented last three years,” Kaiser stated. “Across the state, hospitals are seeing a significantly increased demand for care triggered in part by a combined surge of COVID, influenza and RSV, which is putting added strain on hospital resources.”

President of the Oregon Nurses Association Tamie Cline voiced her support for the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals on social media ahead of Friday’s protest. Cline also invited OFNHP members to join ONA’s “Protect Providence Nurses” rally, a separate staffing crisis and accountability protest planned for Jan. 20 at Providence’s Oregon Headquarters in Portland.

“This is a painful and challenging time for everyone in health care, I know you and your colleagues are preparing to take action at Kaiser Sunnyside on January 13th,” she said. “ONA will be with you in spirit and many of us will join you in person while you gather together to draw attention to critically low staffing levels, which cause chaos for you, your patients and our communities.”

At Friday’s protest, employees will call for a labor agreement with Kaiser that outlines a plan to achieve the desired minimum hiring increase of 15%.

“[A 15% increase] is necessary to simply meet the standards set forth in our union contract,” OFNHP said. “This picket will occur directly before a weekend that has, over the past two years, proven to be a COVID transmission peak.”

Leading up to a possible agreement, Kaiser stated that it has hired temporary employees to fill shifts and meet the needs of its patients. The nonprofit said that it is also working with labor partners and local government and health care officials to “strengthen” its training abilities as a method of growing its workforce.

“Our nurses play a vital role in helping us meet our patients’ care needs and we value their voices and appreciate their concerns,” Kaiser said. “We’re working to increase our staffing and have made good progress. For example, we have streamlined and accelerated our hiring process, and for the seventh month in a row we’ve had a net increase in inpatient, ED and Ambulatory Surgery Center RN hires – our most positive trend in more than two years.”