PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting and staying fit is a common New Year’s resolution, but it can be hard to stay consistent — especially if you’re looking for a new gym.

One of the newest fitness centers in the Portland area is adding a touch of luxury to the workout routine.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan took us inside Life Time in Beaverton.

Watch the full video in the player above.