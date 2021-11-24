Let’s talk turkey: Thanksgiving food safety tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a culinary centerpiece, the turkey will undoubtedly be the highlight of many holiday meals this Thanksgiving. But when it comes to preparing poultry, health officials say there are safe and unsafe approaches.

“Food is an integral part of how many people celebrate,” said Lauren Jenks, Assistant Secretary for Environmental Public Health in Washington state. “Unfortunately, every year thousands of people around the country suffer from foodborne illnesses during the holiday season as a result of improperly cooked or stored food. This year, we want to minimize that as much as possible.”

According to CDC data, each year an estimated 8 million people get sick from foodborne illness, and 128,000 are hospitalized.

To counteract those statistics and help families celebrate safely, the Washington State Department of Health has released the following food safety tips to ensure food served this holiday is well-prepared … instead of potentially poisonous.