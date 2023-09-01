PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As September marks Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Lisa Murphy, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff at Cambia Health Solutions, Inc. and 2023 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Visionary of the Year in Portland, joined AM Extra to talk about some of the research the organization is pioneering.

This fall, KOIN 6 is joining the fight with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event at Zidell Yards Oct. 14. The community is coming together to celebrate survivors, support those in their cancer battle, and honor anyone whose lives have been touched by cancer.

