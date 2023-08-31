PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregonians who have applied to take time off work for childbirth, health concerns and more could begin taking paid leave as soon as this weekend, according to the Oregon Senate.

Sunday, Sept. 3 marks the first rollout of Paid Leave Oregon, the state’s new family and medical leave program. The Oregon Employment Department says approved claimants will begin receiving paid leave payments on Sept. 13.

After applications for the program opened on Aug. 14, the department says they received 4,631 applications within the first week. They also received 2,445 phone calls and reported a seven-second average hold time.

Those eligible for the benefits are people caring for themselves or members of their family during and after childbirth, during a serious health condition, or in the aftermath of domestic violence or harassment – including sexual assault and stalking.

Paid leave for childcare can also refer to aiding a child to bond after birth, adoption or the home placement of a child in foster care.

“This practical, affordable program is going to be life-changing for so many Oregonians and their families,” said Sen. Kathleen Taylor. “… It sends a message to every hard-working Oregonian that their time and their families matter.”

According to the Oregon Employment Department, workers eligible for the program can receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave annually, and those undergoing childbirth are eligible for up to 14 weeks.

Applications for the benefits program can be accessed via the Oregon Employment Department’s designated website Frances Online. Once an application is submitted, those using the benefits may receive their first payment within two weeks.

Paid Leave Oregon, created in 2019, made Oregon one of 11 states to offer paid family and medical leave. Employers and employees started contributing to a trust fund in January 2023 to help pay for the benefits. In May, employers in the state needed to include those contributions in their quarterly combined payroll reports.

For more information on Paid Leave Oregon, visit the program’s guidebook.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.