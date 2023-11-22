PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seventy-six-year-old Sharol Lucey of Vancouver has had more than a few things to be thankful for over the span of nearly three decades, after living with a heart transplant since 1997 and forging an unforgettable bond with her donor’s family.

What seemed like a grim diagnosis for Lucey has become 26 years of memories with family and friends.

When she was 49 years old, Lucey started to feel fatigued with everyday tasks along with tightness in her chest.

“I was very sick, I was very weak, simple tasks were an effort for me. Just making the bed, I had to rest between making one side and the other,” Lucey explained. “By the time I was ready for transplant, it had progressed where I had some congestive heart failure and I ended up sleeping a lot of nights in a chair because it was difficult to lay down and sleep. Basically, my life was spiraling down.”

Doctors at Oregon Health and Science University discovered she had a valve issue stemming from cardiomyopathy, a condition affecting the heart’s ability to pump and function well.

She was prescribed blood pressure medication, which she had to take every four hours and her energy was still depleted. Lucey’s doctors told her she needed a new heart and placed her on a transplant list.

“When they put you on the transplant list, part of the criteria is you have a year or less to live,” Lucey said. “It was very scary. It’s a major, major surgery but it doesn’t just impact yourself, it impacts the person who passed away and left you that heart so, there’s a lot of emotions that go with it.”

Six months later, Lucey received her donor heart, “one that would change her life more than she imagined possible,” OHSU said.

After surgery, Lucey was curious about her donor after doctors told her that her heart had come from another OHSU patient across the hall. Doing her own research, she discovered his name was Steve — a father of two — and left her name with the donor program in case his family wanted to reach out.

On the one-year anniversary of her transplant, Lucey was contacted by Steve’s mother, Marlene.

“We have been very, very close friends ever since,” Lucey said.

Lucey and her family later met Steve’s family in person, explaining, “there were a lot of tears that were shed and a lot of hugs and condolences to [Marlene]. She was happy for me … and we shared that closeness ever since.”

Seventy-six-year-old Sharol Lucey of Vancouver received a heart transplant from a man named Steve in 1997 – later forming a close bond with his family, including his mother, Marlene (Courtesy OHSU).

Seventy-six-year-old Sharol Lucey of Vancouver received a heart transplant from a man named Steve in 1997 – later forming a close bond with his family, including his mother, Marlene (Courtesy OHSU).

Seventy-six-year-old Sharol Lucey of Vancouver received a heart transplant from a man named Steve in 1997 – later forming a close bond with his family, including his mother, Marlene (Courtesy OHSU).

She added, “I feel that she is more like a sister to me than just a friend because we have way more than just a friendship I share with other people. We have a bond.”

Lucey and Marlene would give presentations about organ donation at local schools, churches, and civic groups, sharing their stories from the donor and recipient perspectives.

“My journey had some bumps in it,” Lucey said. “I had the transplant for a few years, and during a checkup, they determined I had a bicuspid aorta.”

According to OHSU, the bicuspid aortic valve she received is different than a typical valve, as hers had two flaps instead of three. Lucey underwent three valve surgeries between 2001 and 2005.

Wanting to shed light on heart conditions, Lucey participated in research in 2006 — leading to genetic testing for idiopathic cardiomyopathy. That test can now tell people if they are at risk of developing the condition, OHSU says.

Lucey now follows a strict medicine routine, including an immune suppressant so her body doesn’t go into rejection.

Marlene has since moved to Arizona, but Lucey says they still stay in touch and have a vacation planned together in January.

Lucey remains grateful for Steve’s generosity, remembering a recent message she received from one of his friends.

“She was just remarking about how wonderful a guy he was. He was trying to help somebody when he was unfortunately involved in a domestic dispute and it cost him his life,” Lucey said.

Now, Lucey encourages others to consider organ donation, and to sign donor cards or check the organ donor box on their driver’s license.

“I would just like people to take the time to discuss with their family about organ donation. Hopefully, they never have to make that decision, but it’s so much easier if you’ve made that decision beforehand. It’s a hard decision to make on your own when someone is hurt fatally, and you have to make that choice – you’re grieving and that’s not a time to even think about things like that.”

She added “through [Steve’s] generosity, here I am all these years later, thriving with a family. I have three children — they’re all married — and I have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. So, my family has certainly grown in these years and I’m very blessed to be able to be here and enjoy my life with them.”