PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health experts are sounding the alarm after six measles cases have been discovered in Southwest Washington.

As of last weekend, these new cases have been identified in Clark and Wahkiakum counties.

That prompted tri-county health departments — which includes Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties — to send an alert to local clinicians Wednesday.

“We haven’t had any confirmed cases here in the tri-county area, so I think the risk of the general population is low,” said Dr. Richard Bruno, a Multnomah County health officer. “But out of abundance of caution, wanted to make sure that clinicians knew to keep an eye out for anybody presenting with measles like symptoms.”

According to the CDC, measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes.

Measles rash appears 3 to 5 days after the first symptoms.