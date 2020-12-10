‘Medicare For All’ rally set for downtown Portland

‘Medicare For All’ sign in a photo provided by Health Care for All Oregon, December 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “Medicare For All” rally is expected to take place in downtown Portland Thursday afternoon to coincide with International Human Rights Day.

Organizers with Health Care for All Oregon will hold the “Medicare For All” banner at Naito Parkway and SW Salmon Street beginning at 3 p.m. They chose this day “as a reminder that according to the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, (Article 25), health care is a human right.”

“To mark Human Rights Day, we demand action on universal health care,” organizers said in a press release. “Medicare for All legislation is the best way to make the idea that ‘Health Care is a Human Right’ a reality. We ask that people mark Human Rights Day this year by contacting your elected leaders, and demand that they support Medicare for All, a health care system that will protect us all.”

Other organizers of the event include Portland Jobs with Justice and the Portland Democratic Socialists of America.