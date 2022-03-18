PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Oregon’s mask mandate lifted for most indoor settings and COVID-19 cases dwindling, several hospitals across the Portland metro area have revised their visitor policy.

During the peak of the pandemic, Legacy Health and Providence both implemented policies where visitors were not allowed for most patients and there were few exceptions.

Now, both hospitals along with a handful of others are relaxing their policies. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, Providence and Legacy Health are allowing one visitor with some exceptions.

Laboring patients are allowed two visitors before delivery and one person afterward at all the hospitals with the exception of PeaceHealth Southwest.

Pediatric and minor patients are allowed two visitors, however, exceptions are made at each hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors allowed for end-of-life patients varies at each hospital.