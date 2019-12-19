Mom turns grief into hope, then into a CBD business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stacy Kamala Waltman has so many pictures and memories of her son, Ryan, who died by suicide almost 3 years ago while a college student in Arizona.

Her world was rocked. Ryan was her only child.

“He was a very loved, gorgeous human being. Sense of humor, and he was the president of his fraternity,” Waltman told KOIN 6 News. “I didn’t want to live after that.”

She said her doctor prescribed opioids to help with the grief. But those knocked her out and had side effects. At that same time, CBD was beginning to become popular.

“When I heard about CBD, I heard about its efficacy, it’s non-psychoactive state,” she said. “I thought let’s try this, let’s give it a try.”

Immediately, she said, she felt more grounded, like more of her “self” was coming back. She wanted to help others.

“I decided that creating a bath bomb would be a great idea, so I just started experimenting,” Waltman said.

It took her a while but she ended up with several different bath bombs, then branched out to gummies, oils and foot treatments with CBD.

Using her middle name for her business, Kamala’s Nectar was born.

The FDA has not developed a regulatory framework for CBD products, which you can find in many grocery stores. The FDA has not substantiated these claims, there are many stories, like Waltman’s, about the power of CBD to help with anxiety and physical pain.

Waltman said as she navigates her new business, she would like to think Ryan would approve of her new venture.

“I believe he would be pleased. I believe he would be impressed,” she said.