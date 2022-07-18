PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of cases of monkeypox virus is climbing in Oregon.

According to Oregon Health Authority, there are 25 cases in the state, with more likely on the way.

Oregon has the 13th most monkeypox cases in the nation, with most of them coming from Multnomah and Lane counties. All cases in the state have been men.

The virus, also called hmpxv, is in the same family as smallpox but harder to get and not as severe. It starts with symptoms of fever, headache and muscle aches, followed by a rash that often starts on the face with flat patches and then large firm bumps. It usually spread from direct and prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

There is a vaccine for people who may have been exposed and are considered to be high risk. The state is planning vaccine clinics this week, but there’s no specific treatment once an individual gets infected with the virus.

While no one has died from monkeypox yet in Oregon, health leaders are trying to keep it from spreading. Experts say it’s highly unlikely someone would contract the virus by going to work or the grocery store.

There have been no reported cases in children in the U.S.