SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state say a case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the Seattle area.

On Friday the state Department of Health and Public Health — Seattle & King County confirmed the infection in a King County man who recently traveled to a country where other monkeypox cases had been identified.

The man wasn’t hospitalized and is recovering at home.

The Seattle Times reports that no additional presumptive monkeypox cases had been found in King County, though health officials continue to look for others who might have been exposed to the virus.