Multnomah Co. seeks public opinion on vape restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a second public hearing in a month, Multnomah County commissioners are asking for more input into how the county should handle the current vaping crisis.

Tuesday’s public hearing is for commissioners to discuss their proposed restrictions with the county. They held another meeting just over a month ago when they talked with dozens of community members in Portland amid a nationwide outbreak of deadly lung illness.

The commissioners are proposing several restriction options. Those include:

A total restriction on all vaping and tobacco products

A ban on just flavored vaping products

Limiting the sale of both flavored vape and tobacco products to stores that require customers to be 21 or older

Restrict the sale of all those products within 600 to 1,000-feet of schools

The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Multnomah County East Building on Northeast 8th Street in Gresham. All are welcome to attend the meeting, and can also comment online.