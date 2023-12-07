PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To help fight overdoes this holiday season, Kaiser Permanente is helping educate on how to properly use Narcan.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the holiday season is a dangerous time for drug and alcohol overdoses due to increased stress, emotional triggers and social gatherings where substances are available.

Ehsan Seyedhossini, a clinical pharmacy specialist with Kaiser Permanente Northwest shared the importance of having Narcan nearby in case of an overdose.

“Narcan, or Naloxone, is a nasal spray device that contains medicine that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose,” said Seyedhossini. “With opioid use, including prescription medications like hydrocodone and oxycodone, and nonprescribed opioid analogues like fentanyl, having Narcan readily available can be a life-saving intervention.”

According to the CDC, 40% of opioid and stimulant overdoses occur with someone else present, which Kaiser Permanente said emphasizes the importance of having Narcan on hand.

“This is the first holiday season that Narcan is available without a prescription, making it more accessible and convenient to keep on hand at holiday gatherings and for emergencies,” said Seyedhossini. “Administering it is fairly simple. Hold the nasal spray with your thumb on the bottom of the plunger and your first and middle fingers on either side of the nozzle. Gently insert the tip of the nozzle into one nostril, until your fingers on either side of the nozzle are against the bottom of the person’s nose. Press the plunger firmly to give the dose of Narcan Nasal Spray, then remove the spray from the nostril after giving the dose.”

Kaiser Permanente also pushed the importance of calling 911 in case of an overdose, even when using Narcan.