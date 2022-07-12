PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clackamas County-based advocacy group Need 4 Narcan is hosting a Naloxone training to teach the public how to use the opioid overdose reversal drug.

Last week, OHA said there is a critical need for people to carry Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, after seeing fentanyl poisoning as the leading cause of overdose deaths in the last two-and-a-half years.

It has been widely reported by law enforcement that almost all pills bought off the street are laced with fentanyl, a highly lethal drug.

“He had three pills, like how can three pills overdose my kid? And after we got the autopsy, 18 weeks later, it was the one pill kill,” Michele Stroh of Need 4 Narcan said.



Stroh lost her son, Keaton, to a fentanyl overdose two years ago. Now she works to make sure everyone knows about it and has access to the rescue drug Naloxone.

“We need to open up doors and have this training for anyone and everyone that wants it,” said Gail Strobehn-Simmons, who runs Need 4 Narcan with Stroh.

Clackamas County Public Health and Need 4 Narcan are co-sponsoring a Narcan pop-up and resource fair at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Hillsboro next weekend.

“The pastor got a hold of us and asked us if we wanted to do this,” Strobehn-Simmons explained.

Need 4 Narcan has been planning the event for two months and told KOIN 6 News it will not only include Narcan training but attendees can also get the medication there to take with them.

Stroh pointed out that this event is for everyone, not just those with an opioid addiction or families of opioid abusers.

“Any human that values a human life needs to take the time to learn how to do Narcan, call 911 and make the effort. Because a lot of times these people are not intending to die,” Stroh said.



OHA advises those that want Narcan on hand to ask a pharmacist for a prescription. They say health insurance will not usually cover it but there might be coupons available to lower the cost.

Oregon’s Good Samaritan law protects a 911 caller and a person who has overdosed against drug possession and paraphernalia laws.

