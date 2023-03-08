PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than half of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness in their lifetime, a neuro-technology expert is sharing ways to prioritize mental health.

Living in a fast-paced society, it’s important to take time for mental health and prepare to handle stress, said Dr. Patrick Porter, neuro-technology expert and founder of “brain fitness app” BrainTap.

“It’s easier to prepare for a storm than wait till the storm hits and try to batten down the hatches,” Porter explained. “You need the capacity to handle the stress because you don’t know what’s going to hit you.”

To build capacity to handle stress, Porter recommends taking mental health days, getting outside, exercising, taking breaks and eating brain-healthy food.

“What we really want is a separation between whatever is causing our low-level chronic stress that’s happening,” Porter said.

By taking time to prioritize mental health whether it’s through mindfulness meditation, breathing exercises, or a brain fitness app, Porter said, “we’re actually exercising our physiology and our neurology at the same time to get us away from the stress.”

Porter emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health in today’s society explaining mental health exercises “used to be nice to have, now they’re a must-have to stay sane in this world.”