The RSV vaccine is FDA-approved, but it still needs to jump through some hoops before people can get the shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On May 3, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine for use in the country. Since then, people have begun calling their health care providers asking when they can get it.

Dr. Katie Scharff, chief of infectious disease for Kaiser Permanente Northwest, said the hospitals she works at in the Portland area have been fielding calls from people eager to get the vaccine.

The RSV vaccine Arexvy, is approved to help prevent the lower respiratory tract diseases caused by RSV in people 60 and older. Sharff said it won’t be available until the fall.

“First of all, the CDC has to provide their clinical guidance and then they have to manufacture all these things and distribute them,” Sharff said, explaining why the process to make the vaccine available might take longer than some people expect.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes infections in the lungs and breathing passages. It can affect people of all ages. In fall 2022, the virus sent an alarming number of young children to emergency rooms across the country.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday.

The virus is also a serious concern for older adults.

“I was just looking at the data on this and they estimate, I think, in the U.S. alone, there are 160,000 hospitalizations in older adults for RSV and somewhere between 10,000 to 13,000 deaths attributed to RSV in adults, I think, 65 and older,” Sharff said.

The virus, she said, can be life-altering in older adults because it can cause other underlying health conditions to worsen. For example, it can lead to heart failure or affect other lung diseases.

The virus can cause lower respiratory tract disease and life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis in older adults, according to the FDA.

When Arexvy’s approval was announced, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said, “Today’s approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening and reflects the FDA’s continued commitment to facilitating the development of safe and effective vaccines for use in the United States.”

The FDA said Arexvy was tested in an ongoing clinical study on people 60 and older. Participants will remain in the study through three RSV seasons to determine the vaccine’s effectiveness and the effectiveness and safety of repeat vaccination.

In the study, among the 12,500 participants who received Arexcy, the FDA says the vaccine significantly reduced the risk of developing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV by 82.6%.

The most commonly reported side effects of the vaccine were injection site pain, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and joint pain or stiffness, according to the FDA.

Sharff said Arexvy was created by GlaxoSmithKline and that a second RVS vaccine from Pfizer for people 60 and older will also seek FDA approval in May. Additionally, there is an RSV vaccine that could be given to pregnant people to prevent severe RSV disease in infants that will seek FDA approval in August, Sharff said.

For now, Sharff asks people to remain patient as the vaccine undergoes necessary steps before it’s finally available for distribution in fall 2023.