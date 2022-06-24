PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the legal precedent protecting the right to abortion, Nike announced it will cover travel costs for employees that live in a state where abortion is not legal.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the company said it supports its teammate’s decisions from contraception to abortion coverage.

“Nike offers comprehensive family planning benefits. No matter where our teammates are on their family planning journey – from contraception and abortion coverage, to pregnancy and family-building support through fertility, surrogacy and adoption benefits – we are here to support their decisions. We cover travel and lodging expenses in situations where services are not available close to home and regularly make adjustments to our benefits to ensure employees have access to the quality healthcare they need.”