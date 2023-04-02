OHA said anyone who wants to continue to wear a mask can do so

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After more than three years of mask requirements, the Oregon Health Authority has given hospitals around the state the green light to lift their policies starting Monday, April 3.

On Monday, workers, patients and visitors in Oregon healthcare settings will no longer be required to wear masks.

Even though the requirement is lifted, healthcare providers will still have the ability to decide if they would like to continue wearing masks. OHA said anyone who wants to continue to wear a mask can do so, including in public places and in workplaces.

“Wearing a mask remains an effective way to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses. OHA continues encouraging people to wear a mask in any setting – including health care settings – if they are sick, have health conditions that put them at high risk for severe illness from a respiratory virus exposure,” OHA wrote in a news release.

People who live with someone at high risk of contracting an illness are also encouraged to keep wearing masks in public.

Oregon Health and Science University posted on social media Friday saying it still strongly recommends mask-wearing throughout the healthcare system, including at OHSU hospitals and clinics. It also highly recommends all patients wear masks when they’re outside their rooms.

OHSU said it respects anyone who chooses to wear masks and expects everyone in its facilities to respect people’s choices and each other.

Legacy Health has also said it will lift mask requirements in most areas starting Monday. Masks will no longer be required for asymptomatic patients, visitors and staff.

However, there are some situations where masking requirements will continue in Legacy Health facilities, including areas with a high volume of oncology, transplant, and medically fragile patients.

Universal masking might also be required at Legacy Health when caring for dialysis patients or when masking is recommended by a physician based on a patient’s immune status.

“Legacy employees, providers, patients, volunteers, partners, and visitors are encouraged to continue wearing masks if they prefer. If patients request masking from our care providers, our staff will honor that request,” Legacy Health wrote in a statement.

The company also asks patients, employees and visitors to respect anyone who decides to wear a mask.

KOIN 6 News contacted Providence and Kaiser Permanente to ask how their healthcare facilities plan to adjust to the mask requirement change. We did not receive responses from either company before the publication of this article.