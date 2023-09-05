PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the fight against the nationwide mental health crisis, the National Alliance on Mental Illness is raising awareness about suicide prevention efforts.

NAMI’s Shine a Light event aims to bring the community and health experts together to share tools for mental health. The event will feature panel discussions, tools for addressing mental health among veterans and youth and guest speaker Frank King — also known as “The Mental Health Comedian.”

The Shine a Light event will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Clark County YMCA.

“Our goal with the suicide prevention awareness summit is to bring together various folks that are out there that have the ability to help these folks and let the community know who they are, how to access them, how to help their loved ones,” said Kim Schneiderman, Executive Director for NAMI of Southwest Washington.

Schneiderman explained that clinical experts such as therapists or psychologists can help with mental health and suicide prevention but says there aren’t enough people working in the clinical field to address the mental health crisis.

“Suicide is one of the biggest epidemics that we have right now,” Schneiderman said. “We are losing one person to suicide every 11 minutes…here in the United States. It’s something that we need to all come together and try to figure out solutions to.”

Schneiderman added that the event aims to “let people know it’s okay to feel bad sometimes and if you need help, there’s help out there.” She furthered, “we need to let the people around us know that we care about them and that they have a purpose in life and that it’s important they stay with us.”

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for free support.