PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Wednesday marks the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which eliminated barriers to employment, public accommodations and transportation services for some 43 million citizens with disabilities.

Katie Warden, the director of the Northwest Americans with Disabilities Act Center — an organization that helps people in the Pacific Northwest navigate the law — explained that the primary purpose of the legislation is to eliminate discrimination.

“This is a law that protects our largest civil rights group. People with disabilities are a diverse and large group that anyone can join really at any time; you can be born with a disability, you can develop one. And so, this law protects so many people in our country,” Warden said.

Warden added, “in Portland, we do know people are making serious efforts to continue to implement this law and create a more accessible community.”

Most recently, the City of Portland reached a tentative agreement in a class action lawsuit in May that claimed the city violated the ADA because tents on blocked sidewalk access as Portland grapples with homelessness.

As part of the agreement, the city is required to prioritize the removal of campsites along sidewalks, ensure that 40% of all yearly campsite removals are devoted to keeping sidewalks clear and establish a 24-hour hotline that allows people to report obstructions.

In addition to knocking down physical barriers, Warden says the ADA is broad in order to include people who have physical and mental disabilities.

“There’s lots of guidelines for how to make our sidewalks more accessible, how to build buildings so that people with all different kinds of bodies and minds can access those buildings. And so, there’s the physical aspect but there’s also different ways that we can communicate and provide communication access. And then there’s ways that we can accommodate people’s differences to make small changes to our policies or the typical way we do things so that lots of people can be included,” Warden said.

Warden added, “[in] the Americans with Disabilities Act, the definition of disability is very broad. It includes people who have all kinds of conditions and there’s not actually listed conditions that are included because it’s supposed to be such a broad definition that if there’s an impact because of a medical condition or a mental health condition that could be a disability depending on the individual.”