PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority is calling for more training on administering Naloxone to reverse an overdose, as fentanyl overdoses skyrocket in the state.

Fentanyl is a pain killer used in tiny amounts in hospital settings, but just one tiny pill sold on the street is enough to kill.



Teens are among those who think they are buying or getting a pill from a friend, that is Percocet, Xanax or OxyContin, to use as a pain killer or reduce anxiety. Instead, these often-blue-colored pills stamped m30 are causing deaths.

There is rescue drug Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, a nasal spray given by someone trying to help that reverses the opioid overdose. The medication is available by prescription, but a growing number of county needle exchange clinics and nonprofit groups are providing it for free.



The state is working in partnership with school districts to provide more education on fentanyl and Narcan. Some school districts like Oregon City and West Linn are also keeping it on hand.

There are also harm reduction clinics run by several counties where you can get Narcan, and other resources such as the nonprofit Need 4 Narcan. Multnomah County has also released a video on how to administer Naloxone to reverse an opiate overdose.