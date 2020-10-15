OHA: Don’t wait to get vaccinated this flu season

Flu shots are more important than ever, the OHA says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is urging Oregonians to get their flu shot as soon as possible as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Flu shots are more important than ever, the OHA says. The health department is encouraging people to not delay their annual vaccination, in preparation for a potential “twindemic” between the flu and COVID-19. With COVID numbers rising in the state and the influenza season now upon us, a flu shot could be what protects you and your family from getting sick.

“Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot to keep the people around you healthy,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the Oregon Health Authority.

Although it is not yet clear just how the flu season will affect the ongoing pandemic, officials say the results could further burden the state’s health care system and lead to more sickness and fatalities. However, getting a flu shot is a simple way to reduce the risk of spreading the seasonal disease.

Along with the vaccination, continue to follow the proper precautions when it comes to staying healthy. Wash your hands, don’t go into work or school while sick, cover your cough, and clean and disinfect commonly touched areas. These guidelines go hand-in-hand with the COVID measures advised since the beginning of the pandemic.

Looking for flu vaccinations near you? Visit this website to find a location offering the shot in your area.