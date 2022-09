The COVID vaccine boosters targeting Omiciron and other variants began arriving in Multnomah County, September 2, 2022 (Multnomah County)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is holding a press event Wednesday morning.

Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, a health officer and state epidemiologist is set to speak about Oregon’s pandemic response, current COVID-19 variants, booster shots and monkeypox.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed here.