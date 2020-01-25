OHA sees flu cases dip in Oregon after spike

The Oregon Health Authority said it's not too late to get a flu shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flu season is continuing to spread throughout the state. According to the Center for Disease Control, while Oregon is experiencing a high number of cases this year, things are beginning to turn around.

There is a bit of good news: on Friday the Oregon Health Authority released numbers that show the confirmed cases of the flu are the lowest numbers we have seen in weeks. While it is too early to tell if this trend will continue, doctors are cautiously optimistic that they aren’t seeing a growing spike in the flu around the tri-county area.

Dr. Ann Thomas, Oregon Health Authority Public Health Physician. January 24, 2020 (KOIN)

This flu season has been very different than the previous years’ because many people have been coming down with Type B influenza, which is not as common.

“Many of us older folks have experienced this Type B at some point in our life because we have had several years to be exposed because it is not as common,” said OHA Public Health Physician Dr. Ann Thomas. “Whereas for younger people, this is the first time they have been exposed.”

In Eugene, a 7-year-old boy died last week after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Lane County Health Department declared an outbreak at the child’s elementary school this week after 60 kids stayed home from school sick. There is not an official number on how many of those absent children were sick with the flu, however, five of the school’s students have tested positive.

OHA said it is still not too late for residents to get a flu shot this season. They also stressed the importance of hand washing and urge anyone who is sick to say home.

