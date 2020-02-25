OHA to provide weekly coronavirus updates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stressing there are “no cases in Oregon” of coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced Monday they’re starting weekly updates on persons being monitored and checked for the virus.
OHA said they will post data on their website beginning March 3. Those being “monitored” don’t have symptoms but may have been exposed to it somehow. People “under investigation” are people with symptoms who were exposed somehow.
Lillain Shirley, the director of the OHA Public Health Division, said, “We recognize people are very worried about COVID-19, particularly given that we don’t know everything we wish we could know about how it’s transmitted.”
Currently there are 76 people being monitored and none “under investigation.” The two people who were under investigation tested negative for coronavirus.
Health officials remind people to take simple precautions:
- Cover your coughs, sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue out.
- Wash your hands often with soap-and-water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Stay away from people who are sick.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces commonly used and touched.
