OHA to provide weekly coronavirus updates

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

No cases of coronavirus in Oregon, officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Stressing there are “no cases in Oregon” of coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced Monday they’re starting weekly updates on persons being monitored and checked for the virus.

OHA said they will post data on their website beginning March 3. Those being “monitored” don’t have symptoms but may have been exposed to it somehow. People “under investigation” are people with symptoms who were exposed somehow.

Lillain Shirley, the director of the OHA Public Health Division, said, “We recognize people are very worried about COVID-19, particularly given that we don’t know everything we wish we could know about how it’s transmitted.”

Currently there are 76 people being monitored and none “under investigation.” The two people who were under investigation tested negative for coronavirus.

Health officials remind people to take simple precautions: