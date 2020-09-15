OHSU doc talks hazardous air quality, health concerns

Health

Many are wondering what effects smoke has on our health

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As various wildfires rage and heavy smoke has blanketed many towns, the air quality has plummeted in Oregon.

Many of us have questions concerning our health when it comes to the hazardous air quality seen across the Pacific Northwest in the last week. To answer some of those inquiries, KOIN 6 News spoke to Oregon Health and Sciences University Pulmonologist Dr. Akram Kahn.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss