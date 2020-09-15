OHSU doc talks hazardous air quality, health concerns

Many are wondering what effects smoke has on our health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As various wildfires rage and heavy smoke has blanketed many towns, the air quality has plummeted in Oregon.

Many of us have questions concerning our health when it comes to the hazardous air quality seen across the Pacific Northwest in the last week. To answer some of those inquiries, KOIN 6 News spoke to Oregon Health and Sciences University Pulmonologist Dr. Akram Kahn.