Leaders of the organizations hope to complete the process by 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Health & Science University and Legacy Health will soon merge into one healthcare system, according to an announcement from OHSU on Wednesday.

The two organizations recently signed a letter of intent to combine their care, allowing Legacy to become part of OHSU – combining 32,000 employees and more than 100 locations. Together, they will record more than 3 million patient visits per year.

The nonbinding letter of intent is the first step in a process that leaders of the organizations hope to complete by 2024, once they reach a definitive agreement.

“Our mission is to provide good health for our people, our patients, our communities, and our world. By combining with OHSU, we will expand our ability to deliver on our mission,” said Kathryn Correia, president and chief executive officer of Legacy Health.

Correia added that the combined system will also allow the organizations to support “research and education for the next generation of health care professionals.”

OHSU is a Portland-based research university that received nearly $573 million in funding in the 2022 fiscal year. Legacy Health is a nonprofit that serves the Portland and Vancouver metro area as well as the mid-Willamette Valley.

According to a press release from OHSU, the university intends to make a capital commitment of roughly $1 billion over 10 years to expand services for the joint systems – making OHSU the surviving entity.

Meanwhile, Legacy Health will “direct its net cash on hand and investments at closing to a new independent foundation.”

“OHSU has enjoyed a decades-long relationship with Legacy Health, united by a shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of people in Oregon and beyond,” said Danny Jacobs, the president of OHSU. “Now, we have an opportunity to join together and take a decisive next step that will help deliver on our promise to ensure the best access and care for all who need us, today and in the future.”