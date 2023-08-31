PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Marking International Overdose Awareness Day, Oregon health experts are bringing attention to drug overdose reversal medication naloxone and the importance of knowing how to use it.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, three people die every day in Oregon from drug overdoses and in nearly half of those cases, lives could have been saved with naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan.

Oregon Health & Science University Certified Addiction Nurse Kathleen Young says the goal of Internatinal Overdose Awareness Day is to “remember those we’ve lost to overdoses and it’s more importantly to bring awareness and education about what people can do to save people from overdosing and in addition to reducing stigma about substance use.”

“It’s very important that people understand that [naloxone] does reverse an opiate overdose, it is important for people to recognize an overdose, how to use naloxone and the importance of having it on you,” Young said.

When someone is experiencing an overdose, they may appear unresponsive with shallow breathing, Young explained, noting people with Black or Brown skin may appear ashen and white people may appear pale with blue lips and fingertips from a lack of oxygen.

Young says people can get training on how to use naloxone online, at OHSU, pharmacies or other local organizations.