PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Oregon Health and Science University nurses could be hitting the picket lines Monday as the Oregon Nurses Association is set to announce the results of their strike authorization vote.

During a rally along the South Waterfront at 11:30 a.m., the OHSU nurses will announce if they are striking and if they do, more than 3,100 OHSU frontline nurses could hit the picket line.

This potential strike comes after OHSU and Legacy Health announced plans to form one organization in a merger involving more than 32,000 employees.

Some nurses say they already have health, safety and staffing concerns, and they want to ensure those concerns are addressed especially if this merger gets approved.