The booth will be open until 2 p.m. Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health & Science University is offering free training Tuesday on how to use the life-saving drug narcan, also known as naloxone.

A booth will be set up until 2 p.m. Tuesday during the farmers market in the center of OHSU’s Marquam Hill Campus, near the fountain in front of Mackenzie Hall.

Narcan is administered through the nose to a person overdosing on opioids. It blocks opioid receptors in the brain, effectively reversing an overdose and potentially saving a person’s life.

“You never know when you’re going to be in a situation when you would need naloxone,” said OHSU pharmacist Emily Skogrand. “It may seem intimidating for a non-clinician, but it’s easy to administer and we encourage everyone to take a few minutes to learn how to use it.”

The center hopes the training raises awareness and helps prevent future opioid deaths.