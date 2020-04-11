OHSU performs state’s first heart transplant in 2 years

A 68-year-old Oregonian is recovering after the transplant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Health & Science University officials say a heart transplant was performed there in late March, marking the first such procedure in the state since 2018.

The hospital said Friday that a 68-year-old Oregonian is recovering after receiving the transplant March 27. It’s the first transplant at OHSU since the university’s Heart Failure and Transplant Program reactivated last August.

The hospital had to rebuild the program when five cardiologists and a transplant surgeon quit. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the departures followed a string of patient deaths in 2017.

OHSU President Danny Jacobs committed to restarting the program and heavily recruited to replace the cardiologists who left.