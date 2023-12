PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most common cause of trauma injuries isn’t vehicle crashes or gunshots, but simple ground-level falls, according to a study by Oregon Health and Science University.

According to the study, the number of falls is rising and 75% of those falls tend to happen with people over the age of 65.

AM Extra was joined by Katie Drago, M.D. from the OHSU School of Medicine to talk about fall risks and how to prevent them.

