PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new OHSU study shows the critical role a type of nerve fiber cell plays in keeping your brain healthy.

Researchers studied white matter cells called microglia. They’re referred to as the “Pac-Men” of the brain, chasing and eating damaged cells, then releasing substances that inflame the brain.

OHSU says they found those cells are dying in bigger numbers than realized before, and that cells degenerate and die in cases of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“That’s really the crux of this. Most researchers have been focused on ways to promote (and) regulate the immune responses that these cells are controlling in the brain. No one suspected that the immune responses may not be even happening because the cells are being lost,” said Dr. Stephen Back from OHSU.

Back says he’s now interested in what can be done to prevent the deaths of these types of cells and keep them healthy.